Dem VP nominee Kamala Harris’ Texas visit will include stops in Houston, Fort Worth and McAllen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, will make campaign stops in Fort Worth, McAllen, and Houston on Friday.

Harris’ visit is a major statement as her swing through Texas will come just four days before Election Day.

Democrats see an opportunity to win a presidential contest in Texas for the first time since 1976.

“Texas is the biggest battleground state,” said Abhi Rahman, communications director for the Texas Democratic Party. “Kamala Harris visiting this close to the election is a game-changer and exactly what Texas Democrats need to get us over the top.”

The Cook Political Report, a leading forecaster of presidential and congressional elections, changed its rating for Texas from “Lean Republican” to “toss-up” on Wednesday. Months of statewide polls have placed Joe Biden and President Trump in a dead heat.

Trump will not visit Texas again before Election Day, according to former Texas Gov. Rick Perry. Perry said Trump will do devote his time to true battleground states.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who chairs Trump’s re-election campaign in Texas, told KXAN on Tuesday that he predicts the president will win in Texas by 4-to-8 or 4-to-9 points, after saying for months that Trump would exceed his 2016 winning margin of nine points.

“It could be tighter, only because you have so many more voters out,” Patrick told KXAN. “Remember, there are a lot of those Republican voters coming out too.

“There’s no one who’s pro-life… who will vote for Joe Biden. There’s no one who’s pro second amendment who’s going to vote for Joe Biden. There’s no one who understands the importance of the oil and gas industry who’s going to vote for Joe Biden. There’s no one who believes the border needs to be secure who’s going to vote for Joe Biden,” Patrick said.

Patrick said a wildcard in this election is how the 1.9 million new registered voters since 2016 will vote.

Early voting continues through Oct. 30 and Election Day is Nov. 3.