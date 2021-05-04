Deadline approaching for February freeze related FEMA assistance

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Residents and businesses affected by the February winter storm have two weeks to register for assistance from with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loan.

The deadline to register for assistance with FEMA and apply for U.S. SBA low interest loan is May 20, 2021.

Residents and businesses affected by the February winter freeze should go to the FEMA website or the SBA website to register or apply.

When you apply for assistance with FEMA, have the following information readily available:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name

These U.S. Small Business loan proceeds may be used for the repair or replacement of the following:

Real property

Machinery

Equipment

Fixtures

Inventory

Leasehold improvements

If it is not possible to register for FEMA assistance online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT, daily.