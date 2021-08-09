DEA Houston searches for wanted fugitive

HOUSTON — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Authorities say Amilcar Ulyses Hernandez-Mendoza is wanted for conspiracy and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and cocaine.

The DEA said Hernandez-Mendoza’s last known whereabouts was in Reynosa, Mexico.

Authorities said fugitive may be armed and dangerous and not attempt to apprehend this person.

The public can report tips on wanted fugitives to the U.S. Marshals Service by visiting the following link: https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/.

Or email the tip line: usms.wanted@usdoj.gov or contact the nearest DEA office with information.

*Rewards are available at the discretion of the U.S. Marshals Service.