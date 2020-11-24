Dallas Cowboys cancel practice due to ‘non-Covid medical emergency with staff member’

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy directs his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice Tuesday morning reportedly due to a “non-Covid medical emergency with a staff member.”

It is unclear at this time if the staff member is on the coaching staff or if the staffer works in some other capacity.

Jon Machota, the Cowboys beat writer for “The Athletic” said that head coach Mike McCarthy’s news conference has been canceled as well.

The franchise has been riddled with injuries and other medical problems this season. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating ankle injury that ended his season and required emergency surgery.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a concussion on a late hit against Washington last month and then later tested positive for the coronavirus.

To cap it all off, multiple offensive lineman and defensive stars have been sidelined with various injuries that left the team with fresh, but inexperienced faces.

The team is coming off a comeback win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and is set to play the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving.

Despite a 3-7 record, the Cowboys are only trailing the division by half a game and would take the lead with a win on Thursday.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.