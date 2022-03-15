CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a woman last heard from in 2021.

Police are looking for Toni Moore, 29.

Moore was reported missing by family on Jan. 25, 2022.

She was last heard of on Oct. 5, 2021.

The 29-year-old is said to be 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Se had brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she may currently have short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840 or (361) 886-2600.