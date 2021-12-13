Corpus Christi police searching for missing 27-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Corpus Christi Police Investigators are on the search for a missing woman.

According to police, Autumn Frances Adame, 27, was first reported missing on December 7.

Family members last heard from Adame at the end of September. She told her family she was traveling to Baytown, Texas.

The 27-year-old is said to be 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on this case or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department by calling (361) 886-2840 or (361) 886-2600.

If seen in Baytown, contact the Baytown Police Department, said the release.