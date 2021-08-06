Corpus Christi police arrest man wanted for attempted capital murder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department arrested a man wanted for attempted capital murder on Thursday.

Joshua Powell, 20, was wanted for shooting at an officer multiples times and causing severe injuries on August 4, according to police.

During the incident, officials were responding to a disturbance. A Blue Alert was also issued for Powell.

On Thursday, police received a tip that Powell was in the area of 5900 Webber in Corpus Christi.

Police were able to locate Powell and arrested him without incident.

The Corpus Police Department continues to investigate this incident, anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 361-886-2840.