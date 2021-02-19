Closing or Delays

Cold puppy looking for warmth chased news photographer, so she took it in to warm up

by: Wes Wilson,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN photographer Julie Karam was driving Friday morning in an Austin neighborhood when she noticed a dog running along in the freezing weather.

“I saw her on the eastbound lanes running across the road, and then she started running west on the road toward my Tahoe, so I pulled over and she continued running toward me and ran right up to me, and I put her in the car,” explained Karam.

Karam said the area had snow and ice on the main lanes and was the worst road conditions she had seen so far Friday morning.

The dog was happy to sit on camera in the warm vehicle as Karam talked to the anchors back at the station.

If you think this is your dog, call the KXAN newsroom at 512-703-5300 or email us at desk@kxan.com.

Dog in Weather Unit
A dog was chasing our KXAN photographer, who rescued it. (KXAN Photo)

