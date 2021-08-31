CBP seizes 300 pounds of meat from Texas resident at border crossing

TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers made a sizzling seizure at an El Paso border crossing when more than 300 pounds of pork bologna and turkey ham was confiscated from a resident.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, a 20-year-old El Paso resident was crossing the Paso Del Norte Border Crossing area when CBP officers observed meat products in the back of his vehicle and decided to further inspect.

Officers found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey concealed under blankets, center console, and inside a duffle bag in the 2012 Honda Odyssey.

The man told officers he was transporting the bologna to the United States in an attempt to resell the product.

CBP officers confiscated and destroyed the meat. Meanwhile, the man was issued a $1,000 civil penalty for the offense.

“With the recent detection of the African Swine Fever in the Dominican Republic, it is important that no pork products are brought into the U.S.,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can be detrimental to our agriculture industry.”