CBP officer arrested for drug possession

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was arrested Wednesday for drug possession.

The officer, 37-year-old Karina Padilla, was assigned to the Ysleta port of entry. She was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety special agents for possession of marijuana, less than two ounces and possession of a controlled substance over four grams, but less than 400 grams.

Agents executed a search warrant of Padilla’s home in Horizon City at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The search turned up containers and a bag of cannabis, according to DPS.

Roger Maier, CBP agency spokesman, said the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility has initiated an internal investigation and will be providing Texas DPS any assistance requested.

