Buc-ee’s is taking over! 2nd Alabama location to open next week

LEEDS, Alabama (KXAN) — Brisket sandwiches and jerky for all! The popular Texas-based travel center chain Buc-ee’s is taking over the southeast.

In just a week, the company will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its second Alabama location in Leeds. The store will have 120 fueling stations and feature the same pristine restrooms and yummy treats as other locations. It will also bring upwards of 200 full-time jobs to the area.

Leeds is east of Birmingham near Interstate 20. The other Alabama location can be found in Robertsdale, which is east of Mobile in the southern part of the state.

Alabama isn’t the only southeast state Buc-ee’s has its eyes on.

In late 2020, the company opened its first Georgia location in the Warner Robins/Fort Valley area, which is south of Atlanta. Buc-ee’s also plans to expand to Daytona Beach, Florida and Florence, South Carolina as soon as this year.

Currently, there are 38 stores in its home state of Texas.

The Leeds ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 11 a.m. on Jan. 25.