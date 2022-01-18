Ex-boyfriend arrested after 16-year-old shot 22 times while walking her dog

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Houston Police Department has arrested a teenager in the death of a 16-year-old girl who was shot 22 times while walking her dog.

AP Photo: Juan Lozano

On January 11, Houston PD responded to a shooting at the 15400 block of Park Manor around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the death of a 16-year-old girl, Diamond Alvarez, who had been shot 22 times while walking her dog, according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

Anna Machado, Alvarez’s mother told KPRC that her family could hear the gunshots from their home and went searching for her daughter.

After finding her daughter, Machado said she tried to perform CPR but could not save her. “I tried so hard to keep her alive,” said Anna Machado. Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Courtesy: Houston PD

Monday night, Houston PD Homicide detectives arrested Frank Deleon Jr., 17. Deleon is being charged with murder in the 174th State District Court, according to a press release.

Throughout their investigation, officials discovered that Deleon was simultaneously in a romantic relationship with Alvarez and another female.

When Alvarez learned of the other relationship she decided to meet Deleon at the park where she was shot multiple times.

HPD detectives worked closely with the community to find witnesses and follow leads, allowing HPD to arrest Deleon Monday.

HPD continues to express its heartfelt condolences to the Alvarez family and looks forward to following the case throughout the trial process, as they seek justice on behalf of Diamon Alvarez.