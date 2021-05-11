Bodies of two slain officers from Concho County arrived in Lubbock for autopsy

EDEN, Texas – The bodies of two Concho County Sheriff’s deputies came to Lubbock Tuesday morning for an autopsy.

According to Conchovalleyhomepage.com, the deputies were shot and killed Monday night. A suspect led officers on a short chase and then barricaded himself in a building.

After a standoff and gunshots, two officers lost their lives, Conchovalleyhomepage.com reported, and another victim was injured and taken to Shannon Medical Center.

Image of Jeffrey Nicholas from Tom Green County Jail via conchovalleyhomepage.com

A suspect has been arrested, and “His motive is unknown at this time.”

Jeffrey Nicholas, 28, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail Tuesday morning on two counts of Capital Murder of a Peace Officer

Lubbock Police and other local agencies escorted a procession with the bodies as they come into Lubbock Tuesday morning.

After this story was initially published, the Texas Department of Public Safety provided the following update:

On May 10, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Bryan Street for a dog complaint. Two deputies and an Eden city employee arrived on scene shortly after. While making contact with individuals at the residence, an altercation occurred and quickly escalated to gunfire. As a result, two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies were killed and the Eden city employee was critically wounded. The suspect was taken into custody. The Texas Rangers are investigating, and more information will be released as it becomes available.