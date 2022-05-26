UVALDE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The President and First Lady will travel to Uvalde to “grieve with the community that lost twenty-one lives in the horrific elementary school shooting.”

On Tuesday, a mass shooting in Uvalde claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

Across the state and city of Uvalde, many continue to gather as they grieve those loss.

The White House issued a statement on Thursday announcing the visit of President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to the city of Uvalde.

The President and the First Lady will visit Uvalde Sunday, May 29.