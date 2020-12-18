Baby Reese of Lubbock, who swallowed a battery, passed away

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2-years-old, died Thursday according to statements from her family. In November, Reese swallowed a battery. She was transferred from the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at University Medical Center to Texas Children’s in Houston.

Her mom wrote just before midnight Thursday, “Our precious baby Reese died this morning and is no longer suffering. She is pain-free at home with our Savior.”

The mom’s Facebook post had 2,900 reactions, 612 shares and more than 1,200 comments as of early Friday afternoon.

A GoFundme page for medical expenses raised $34,046 by Friday afternoon.