Avoid foreclosure in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin's alma mater "The Eyes of Texas" is once again in the eye of a controversial storm as Black leaders and some in the university community are coming together to officially denounce the school's decision to continue using the song, which has roots in the Confederacy.

On Monday, several Black Texas elected officials, the Texas NAACP, several civil rights leaders as well as UT students and alumni held a press conference to officially announce their opposition and demand the school stop using the song. State Representative Ron Reynolds (who also serves as Vice-Chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus) said his colleagues from the caucus have already been in touch with UT and UT's President Jay Hartzell about their concerns with the song.