Avoid foreclosure in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Don’t lose your home! Many families around the nation are still behind on mortgage payments due to the pandemic.

If you are in need of assistance, there are national resources to prevent foreclosure. Here is some guidance on default and foreclosure prevention.

