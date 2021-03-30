Avoid foreclosure in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) Don’t lose your home! Many families around the nation are still behind on mortgage payments due to the pandemic.
If you are in need of assistance, there are national resources to prevent foreclosure. Here is some guidance on default and foreclosure prevention.
- Housing counseling agencies – counseling on buying, renting, defaults, foreclosures, credit issues and reverse mortgages
- Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs – foreclosure prevention resources
- Veterans Affairs Regional Loan Center – assistance for veterans with delinquent mortgage loans
- Legal assistance