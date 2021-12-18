LIVE: Austin police, medics working ‘active attack response’ at Barton Creek Mall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police and medics are working an “active attack response” following reports of a shooting at Barton Creek Mall.

Austin-Travis County EMS said that multiple 911 callers reported “several people with guns and shots fired” near the food court. No patients have been reported at this time.

The Austin Police Department posted on Twitter that the mall is being evacuated as a “safety precaution” after reports of a possible shooting. However, police said there are no injuries reported at this time. Officers are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

Police also said they’re working a “developing incident” related to a report of a robbery at the mall.

Officers currently working a developing incident at Barton Creek Mall for reports of a robbery. Please avoid the area. PIO is responding. Media, remain on the backside of the parking lot of the mall near Walsh Tarlton. Will advise of exact location and time soon. -PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 19, 2021

Outside the mall, Marco Chavez told KXAN that he did not hear any gunshots, but saw people running inside. He described what happened as “traumatizing” and “very scary.”

“I just ran inside a store, and they let us inside,” Chavez said. “We just stayed there, and we were in lockdown for a bit.”

Previously, local first responders explained that they utilize the phrase “active attack” to get as many resources to a scene as possible in case they’re needed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.