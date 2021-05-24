Austin police looking for man who sexually assaulted 6-year-old inside Walmart

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl at the Walmart in Southpark Meadows on Saturday, May 15 and then took off. Police say the man “forcibly touched the child in a sexual manner.”

APD described the man as white with brown hair and of average size. He was last seen wearing a white, floppy baseball cap, a green patterned shirt, maroon pants, and green or gray Converse sneakers.

Police said the man entered the Walmart in Southpark Meadows at I-35 and Slaughter Lane on the afternoon of May 15 and wandered around for some time before approaching the six-year-old in an aisle. That’s when the sexual assault occurred. Police said the man then took off in an older, 1999-era Chevrolet Suburban that was blue or green in color.

“This was a very brazen act, and it is a concern,” Det. Katy Conner with APD’s child abuse unit said Monday during a news conference.

Austin police are looking for help from the community to identify this man. Conner said police waited until now to ask for the public’s assistance because so far officers have not developed any leads in finding the suspect.

They ask anyone with information to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at 512-974-6880, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.