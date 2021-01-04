Austin infusion center to open this week to help treat COVID-19 patients

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An infusion center to help treat those suffering with COVID-19 will open in Austin on Wednesday, thanks to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

A release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said the therapeutic infusion center will treat outpatient cases that meet certain criteria and have a referral from a hospital or doctor with Regeneron.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals created a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies — casirivimab and imdevimab — to help alleviate symptoms of the coronavirus. The treatment was given Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November 2020.

The center was made possible through a partnership between TDEM, Travis County, the City of Austin and the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

“This infusion center will help us expand access to therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 in the Austin community,” said Abbott in a release. “Reducing hospitalizations is a crucial component of our response to COVID-19, and we will continue to work with our local partners to ensure they have the resources they need to keep their communities safe.”

Right now, health officials in the Austin and Travis County area are concerned as hospitalizations related to the virus are spiking.

Other forms of monoclonal antibody therapy have been used in the Austin area, which include bamlanivimab, developed by Eli Lilly and Company. This treatment was also given Emergency Use Authorizations from the FDA in November 2020.