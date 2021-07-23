Attorney General Paxton announces opioid settlement, Texas could receive over $1.5 billion

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a $26 billion agreement that will help Texans struggling with opioid addiction.

“In 2020, 93,000 people died from opioid overdoses – nearly 30 percent more than the prior year. This number is significantly less than the number of families that have watched their loved ones’ lives be torn apart from addiction,” Attorney General Paxton said in a release.

The agreement includes Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson. The agreement requires industry changes to avoid another crisis.

According to a release, under the agreement, Texas has 30 days to decide whether to join the settlement. The state could receive as much as $1.5 billion and most would be spent on opioid abatement pursuant to new state law.

It also stated the actual amount would depend on the participation of cities, counties, and other political subdivisions in the state.

“I have appreciated the partnership we established many months ago in our effort to maximize recoveries for Texans. After years of our combined efforts, well over $1 billion is on the table that we can collectively use to provide meaningful relief to our citizens. It’s time for us to come together again as only Texans can, maximize our recovery, and take care of our citizens so that we can serve as an example for the rest of the country,” added Paxton in the release.