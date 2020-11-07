“Americans don’t like cheaters,” Texas Republican Party responds to Biden’s election victory

The Republican Party of Texas office in downtown Austin. (source: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune)

AUSTIN (KVEO) — The Republican Party of Texas responded to the news of Joe Biden being declared winner of the 2020 Presidential Election on Saturday.

In a statement, Allen B. West, Texas GOP Chairman, declared that the winning Biden/Harris ticket will “have a permanent asterisk” next to their name.

The chairman did not directly accuse the President-Elect of any wrongdoing but did compare his campaign to Barry Bonds’s steroid use and Tom Brady’s ‘Deflategate.’

“Americans don’t like cheaters, and the perception of such lends itself to reality,” said West. “Just ask Tom Brady about Deflate=Gate(sic).”

The chairman went on to say that the ‘Harris-Biden’ presidential administration will work in favor for his party.

“Kamala and Joe will solidify the fact that Texas will only grow redder and stronger as America’s leading conservative state,” said West.

West labeled Democrats as “Marxist, Socialist, Antifa-loving left,” and stated that his party will defeat them in the next midterm elections.