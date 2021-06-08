Amber, Clear Alert issued for 1-year-old, 18-year-old from Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KVEO) — An Amber alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl, and a Clear Alert has also been issued for an 18-year-old from Corpus Christi.

Zaylee Zamora was last seen at 6800 Block Windy Creek Drive in Corpus Christi at 2:10 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The 1-year-old has black hair and brown eyes. Her right ear is pierced and her right index finger is bruised.

Officials are also looking for Jezabel Zamora, 18. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a camo tank top and blue jeans.

Authorities are searching for Kristian Garcia, 24, in connection to their disappearance.

Garcia is 5 feet, 7 inches, white with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black mask.

If seen contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886- 2600.