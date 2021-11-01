AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing Texas teen, suspect

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl and the woman accused of abducting her.

According to a release, Stevie Johnson, 14, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 1 at 4:57 p.m. at 800 Cascade Drive in Glenn Heights, Texas.

Johnson is described as a black female with brown eyes, brown hair, five feet zero inches, and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and Air Force One shoes.

Police are also searching for Shawnice Hickman, 33, who is accused of abducting Johnson.

Hickman is described as a black female with brown eyes, black hair, five feet seven inches, and weighing 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather pants, and red shoes.

The two are suspected to be in a black 2017 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate CT0D6R.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Glenn Heights Police Department at (972) 223-3478.