Amber Alert discontinued for missing girls

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for the girls last seen in Santo, Texas is discontinued. The girls were located. No other information is available.

SANTO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is issuing an Amber Alert for two girls last seen in Santo, Texas.

According to officials, Natalie Hull, 13, and Sarah Hull, 11, were last seen on the 100 Block of E Waterplant Road in Santo, Texas at 4 a.m. on Thursday, August 20.

Natalie is described as 5’0″, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sarah is described as 5’0″, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement believe they are in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Pino County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 659-2085.