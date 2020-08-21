Amber Alert discontinued for abducted baby boy

Editors note: According to TXDPS the Amber Alert has been discontinued

COLORADO CITY, Texas — An Amber Alert is currently issued for an abducted baby boy last seen in Colorado City in northwest Texas.

According to officials, Klay Guzman, 14 months, was last seen at the 2300 block of N HWY 208 in Colorado City at 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Klay is described as a white male with brown eyes, black hair and 2’6″ in height.

The type of truck the pair were last seen in

The abduction suspect is identified as Matthew Guzman, 38.

Matthew is described with brown eyes, black hair, 5’10” and 200 pounds.

The pair were last seen in a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate number HKB4110.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado City Police Department at (325) 728-5294.