Amber Alert discontinued for abducted baby boy

State News
Posted: / Updated:

Klay and Matthew Guzman (source: Colorado City Police Department)

Editors note: According to TXDPS the Amber Alert has been discontinued

COLORADO CITY, Texas — An Amber Alert is currently issued for an abducted baby boy last seen in Colorado City in northwest Texas.

According to officials, Klay Guzman, 14 months, was last seen at the 2300 block of N HWY 208 in Colorado City at 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Klay is described as a white male with brown eyes, black hair and 2’6″ in height.

The type of truck the pair were last seen in

The abduction suspect is identified as Matthew Guzman, 38.

Matthew is described with brown eyes, black hair, 5’10” and 200 pounds.

The pair were last seen in a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate number HKB4110.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado City Police Department at (325) 728-5294.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos