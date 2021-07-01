AMBER Alert: Officials searching for 7-month-old boy

ENNIS, Texas (KVEO) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy out of Ennis, Texas.

Authorities are looking for Miguel Ramirez. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper. He has blue eyes and brown hair and weighs approximately 25 pounds.

Officials are searching for Faith Reid, 20, in connection to his disappearance.

Reid is 5 feet 2 inches tall, has green eyes and blond hair.

They were last seen on the 900 Block of N Shawnee Ennis, Texas at 10:25 a.m. on July 1.

The suspect vehicle is a white Ford extended cab. No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ennis Police Department at (972) 875-4462.

