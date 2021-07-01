AMBER Alert: Officials searching for 7-month-old boy

ENNIS, Texas (KVEO) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy out of Ennis, Texas.

Authorities are looking for Miguel Ramirez. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper. He has blue eyes and brown hair and weighs approximately 25 pounds.

Officials are searching for Faith Reid, 20, in connection to his disappearance.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Miguel David Lee Ramirez from Ennis, TX, on 07/01/2021, TX plate Unknown- White Ford Extended Cab pic.twitter.com/Nr2hc9vB8K — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 1, 2021

Reid is 5 feet 2 inches tall, has green eyes and blond hair.

They were last seen on the 900 Block of N Shawnee Ennis, Texas at 10:25 a.m. on July 1.

The suspect vehicle is a white Ford extended cab. No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ennis Police Department at (972) 875-4462.