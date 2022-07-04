MCGREGOR, Texas — The McGregor Police Department is searching for Emilee Solomon, white, female, 14 years old, 5’01”, 175 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing unknown clothing.

Emilee Solomon

The McGregor Police Department is searching for Aysha Lynn Cross, white, female, 14 years old, 5’02”, 105 lbs., black hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing unknown clothing.

Aysha Lynn Cross

Unknown suspect or vehicle description. Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call 911 or the McGregor Police Department at 254-840-2855.