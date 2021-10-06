AMBER ALERT issued for abducted 6-year-old discontinued

AMBER Alert has been discontinued.

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Addilynn Carter from Lubbock, TX, on 10/06/2021. pic.twitter.com/67OBOSTSHR — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) October 6, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued an abducted child Amber Alert.

Authorities said 6-year-old Addilynn Carter was last seen around 3 p.m. on the 9600 block of County Road 6900 in Lubbock, Texas on Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a pink graphic t-shirt and pink/black shorts.

Law enforcement officials said 23-year-old Michael Luitjens is a suspect in this Amber Alert. Luitjens was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and gray skinny jeans.

If you have seen Addilynn Carter or Michael Luitjens or know their whereabouts, contact 911 or the nearest law enforcement agency.