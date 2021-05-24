AMBER Alert for 2-year-old boy from Amarillo discontinued

by: KVEO Digital Staff

(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

UPDATE: Authorities have discontinued this AMBER Alert

AMARILLO, Texas (KVEO) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old boy out of Amarillo. Authorities believe he is in grave danger.

The 2-year-old was identified as Alejandro Alvarado Jr. He is 3 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking for Alejandro Isaias Alvarado SR., 24, in connection to his disappearance.

Alvarado Sr. is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Officials said Alvarado Sr. is driving a grey 2014 Ford Fusion with Texas License plates NGM3002.

The suspect was last seen in Amarillo.

Officials have also issued a Clear Alert for Lorena Reyes, 21. The alert also lists Alvarado Sr. as a suspect and the same car.

Reyes was last seen wearing a beige shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amarillo Police Department at (956) 673-1000.

