Amber Alert discontinued for missing 3-year-old, police continue investigation

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police are continuing the search for a three-year-old girl who went missing in December despite the discontinuation of an Amber Alert relating to her case.

On Friday, the Amber Alert for Lina Sardar Khil, a missing three-year-old from San Antonio, was discontinued. Police did not provide a reason that the Amber Alert was discontinued, but did state that the missing person case for Khil is still ongoing.

“We want to once again reassure the family of Lina Sardar Khil and the community that our investigation and search for Lina has not stopped,” a San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) spokesperson said in a release. “We will continue to diligently continue combing through leads in hopes of locating Lina and reuniting her with her family.”

Police added that Amber Alerts are just one of the tools the department uses in the search for missing people, and the discontinuation does not mean that their investigation has stopped.

Khil went missing on Dec. 20, 2021, at 5 p.m. at the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio. Police said she was at a playground being watched by her mom. The mother left for an unspecified ‘short’ time, when she came back Lina was gone.

On Wednesday, an FBI dive team followed up on a tip and searched a creek near Khil’s family’s apartment complex. However, investigators found no trace of Khil and stopped their search in this area.

Anyone with information on Khil’s disappearance is asked to contact the SAPD Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660 or SAPD Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.