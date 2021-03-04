AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for 3-year-old girl last seen in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old girl.

Officials are looking for Adeline Welch, 3. She is described as having blond hair and blue eyes, being 3 feet tall, and weighing 26 pounds. Officials say she has a pink wheelchair with her name on the back.

Authorities are looking for Maranda Nichols, 30, in connection to her abduction.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Adeline Welch from College Station, TX, on 03/04/2021, TX plate MWS8187. pic.twitter.com/0BS9bdkSzz — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) March 4, 2021

Nichols is described as having black hair and green eyes, 5 feet tall, and weighing 110 pounds. Officials say she was last seen wearing jeans, a green sweater, and brown boots. She has a shaved head and possibly wearing a wig of an unknown color.

Police believe she is driving a 2006 white Toyota Highlander with Texas license plates, MWS8187.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.