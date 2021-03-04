COVID-19 RGV Information

AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for 3-year-old girl last seen in College Station

State News
(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old girl.

Officials are looking for Adeline Welch, 3. She is described as having blond hair and blue eyes, being 3 feet tall, and weighing 26 pounds. Officials say she has a pink wheelchair with her name on the back.

Authorities are looking for Maranda Nichols, 30, in connection to her abduction.

Nichols is described as having black hair and green eyes, 5 feet tall, and weighing 110 pounds. Officials say she was last seen wearing jeans, a green sweater, and brown boots. She has a shaved head and possibly wearing a wig of an unknown color.

Police believe she is driving a 2006 white Toyota Highlander with Texas license plates, MWS8187.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

