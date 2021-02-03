AMBER ALERT: Authorities searching for 2-year-old boy

(Source: Texas AMBER Alerts)

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

CELINA, Texas (KVEO) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old out of Celina, Texas.

Authorities are searching for Levy Pugh, 2. He is described to be 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 35 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a diaper.

The Celina Police Department is looking for Isaac Pugh, 42, in connection to Levy’s abduction.

Isaac Pugh, 42

Isaac is described as a white man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 212 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Isaac was last seen driving a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma with license plate number MDT1925.

The suspect last known location was Celina, Texas.

The 2-year-old is believed to be in grave danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.

