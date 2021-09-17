AMBER ALERT: Amari Baylor

PEARLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for Amari Daniel Baylor.

Authorities said the 6-year-old was last seen at 2150 Country Place Parkway around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a white Adidas t-shirt, black Nike pants, and red Nike shoes.

Police are searching for a gray unknown make and model SUV bearing an orange-colored license plate and a triangle-shaped decal on the rear window, said authorities.

If you have any information on Amari Baylor’s whereabouts or the vehicle in question, call the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.

A full description of Amari Baylor is given below.

