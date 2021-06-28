Additional federal funds allocated for Texas Higher Education

AUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott has announced an additional $94.6 million in federal funds for Texas Higher Education.

“This additional funding in higher education is an investment in job opportunities, our state’s economy, and a brighter future for Texas,” said Governor Abbott in the release. “As we move forward from the pandemic, it is critical that we continue to support higher education to ensure more Texans are trained to face dynamic and unique challenges that will set them apart from others, and make them more competitive, in their field.”

The funds come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) which was allocated through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Below are how the funds will be allocated as stated in the press release:

$48.1 million to rapidly expand capacity for high-demand and high-value educational opportunities, including $5 million for work-based learning and apprenticeships.

$28.5 million to accelerate enrollments, support high-potential students, and provide financial aid for critical student populations.

$10 million to establish the My Texas Future program to provide curated one-stop advising resources to help traditional Texas students and adult learners to connect with higher education opportunities across the state.

$4 million to expand outreach and engagement of adult learners to meet workforce demands of the state and its employers.

$4 million to bolster Tri-Agency data information security and accessibility.

“As we transition from pandemic response to economic recovery, a key dilemma our state faces is the significant gap between the skills and credentials many Texans possess, and the needs of employers today and into the future,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Harrison Keller in the release.