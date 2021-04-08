COVID INFO COVID INFO

Abbott names Phillips as Red River Compact Commissioner

State News
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced the appointment of Robin Phillips as Red River Compact Commissioner for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023.

The commissioner is responsible for administering the provisions of the Red River Compact entered into by Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and the United States.

According to the governor’s news release, Robin Phillips of Sherman is a realtor with Paragon Realtors. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Texas Realtors, and Greater Texoma Association of Realtors.

Phillips currently serves as chair of the Sherman Historical Preservation Board, board secretary of the Greater Texoma Association of Realtors, and a member of the Citizens Advisory Board of First State Bank.

She received a Bachelor of Science from Baylor University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation, said the news release.

