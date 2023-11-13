AUSTIN (KXAN) — Approximately four million Texans are projected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, AAA Texas said in a Sunday news release.

This year’s estimated travel volume is expected to be approximately 2% higher than 2022 numbers. Despite the slight uptick since last year’s festivities, AAA Texas officials report these projections still mark a 4% decrease since the last pre-pandemic Thanksgiving in 2019.

Nationally, this Thanksgiving is anticipated to be the third busiest holiday stretch that AAA has reported on record. An estimated 55.4 million travelers are expected to travel this year, compared to 58.6 million in 2005 and 56 million in 2019, AAA Texas added.

AAA Texas classified Thanksgiving holiday travel this year as Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 26. Of the expected four million Texans traveling, 3.7 million of those will do so via car, 244,000 by plane and 84,000 through other transportation modes, such as bus or rail.