LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County health officials are recommending Leander Independent School District close for 10 days to slow the spread of COVID-19 — after over 400 cases were confirmed among students and staff.

But Leander ISD said Tuesday it will keep schools open, instead focusing on specific classrooms impacted by clusters of positive cases. LISD said while the district shares the county’s concerns, “at this time we do not believe a districtwide closure meets the needs of our students and families.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 411 total positive cases just a week and a half into the new school year.

The district said in a Monday meeting that about 10% of parents opted out of having their children wear masks. During that meeting, the board said it would continue its optional masking requirement through Sept. 9.

Leander ISD has also approved eight days of leave for staff members who test positive for COVID-19.

The district said it believes keeping in-person schooling open as long as possible is necessary to make sure students receive essential services.

Shutdowns across Texas

Several Texas districts have temporarily closed recently as COVID-19 surges across the Lone Star State.

In East Texas, Woden ISD in Woden announced Tuesday it would cancel classes through Friday to deep clean its facilities. Northeast Texas district Hughes Springs ISD is doing the same, saying “we simply cannot continue to have school open under current circumstances.”

Meanwhile, the Iraan-Sheffield Independent School District in Iraan cancelled classes for two weeks after a rise in local cases.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update with more information as it becomes available.