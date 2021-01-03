3 Harris County deputies shot, 1 woman killed in Houston nightclub parking lot brawl

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Three Harris County deputies were shot early Sunday morning after a shooting in a nightclub parking lot — another woman was also shot and later died.

KPRC in Houston reports the shooting happened at Set Nightclub around 2:20 a.m., after the club closed and a fight between a group of patrons began in the parking lot. The deputies tried to break up the fight before one of the individuals started firing a gun — hitting all three deputies and the woman.

The woman, estimated to be in her 40s, was taken to a hospital and later died.

All deputies were taken to the hospital, and one is believed to be in serious condition. The other two are in stable condition.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the deputies may have been working a second job at the club.

Meanwhile, the suspect was taken to a Sugar Land hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound, where he was later taken into custody.

There’s no word on whether anyone has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.