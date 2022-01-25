2 bodies found in abandoned oil tanker trailer

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) is investigating the death of two men who were found in an abandoned oil tanker Monday.

Monday afternoon, at approximately 3:46 p.m. the county received a call from a Texas Department of Transportation worker reporting the discovery of a body.

The TxDOT worker explained to officials that there was a body within an abandoned oil tanker trailer located near the 8900 block of Highway 90 outside Kingsbury, Texas.

Upon arrival, deputies saw two bodies within the tanker trailer, according to GCSO.

Once the Seguin Fire Department, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Schertz Fire Department determined the air quality was safe, the bodies of two men were removed.

Both men have yet to be identified, autopsy results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at 830-379-1224 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).