SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say 15 migrants and another individual were injured after the truck they were in rolled over following a high-speed chase with Texas deputies on Sunday.

According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy had pulled over the truck around 8 a.m. in the county, located west of San Antonio, when one person fled the vehicle before it sped off.

The chase continued into nearby Bexar County, where the driver lost control and the truck rolled over several times.

Authorities say 15 migrants were found in the truck as well as a driver who is from Austin.

Two people were taken by helicopter to a San Antonio hospital and the other individuals in the truck were transported by ambulance, said officials.