1 week after start of school, Texas State University reports rise in COVID-19 cases

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — More than a dozen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Texas State University as students begin week two of classes.

According to the university’s online dashboard, 17 student cases were reported on Friday. That’s the highest all month, the previous being six student cases and two faculty/staff cases on Tuesday, August 25. Last week, Texas State reported 39 new cases among students and staff.

KXAN has reached out to the university for more information on where those cases might have come from.

Previously, students voiced their concerns to KXAN about large gatherings on campus where students did not seem to be social distancing or wearing masks.

At that time, the university said it did not have enough information to comment on a photo that showed a large gathering across from campus.

A Texas State student says seeing this party next door to his apartment worried him about COVID-19 spreading once school resumes on Monday. Courtesy: @Air_Manny)

KXAN also reached out to San Marcos Police about the photo. They have since responded saying officers went to the house pictured but did not cite anyone for COVID-19 related rules: