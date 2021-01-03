1 person dead after shooting at Winona church, several others injured

by: Patrick Cunningham and Danica Sauter

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – 1 person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning at the Starrville Methodist Church in Winona.

While Smith County authorities have not released news of the death, Gov. Abbott’s office released a statement just after 11:30 a.m.

Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrible shooting.

Gov. Greg Abbott

The shooter’s name has not been released and it is unknown how many others are injured.

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.

