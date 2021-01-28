RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Mission, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County Health Department Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez said the state issued 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Hidalgo County for this week.

During a press conference Thursday at the Mission Event Center, Olivarez said county officials already have a plan in place for next week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

“This is going to continue to be coordinated regionally. That is the only way we are going to get it.” said Olivarez. “We have very few vaccines, 5,000 doses are issued to us this week for Hidalgo County, and 14,000 doses were issued to the county as a whole.”

According to Olivarez, out of the 14,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses given to the county from the state, 6,800 will be given to DHR Health, and 1,900 will be given to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“About two to three hundred to another couple of locations.” said Olivarez, “So, when you add that up, that’s it for the whole county.”

Olivarez hopes the county will get a similar allocation from the State, if not more, for next week.

“We are getting ready; we just need the vaccines.” said Olivarez.

On Thursday, around 900 COVID-19 vaccine doses were distributed to eligible residents at the Mission events center, according to Olivarez.

Hidalgo County health officials said they are finalizing details for two separate COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week.

The clinics will be held in the city of Mercedes on Tuesday February 2, and one in La Joya on Thursday Feb. 4.