State grant helps keep local businesses afloat

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—During the pandemic, many businesses took a financial hit, but thanks to the Texas Workforce Solutions, a Rio Grande Valley nursing center is now back up and running thanks to state funding.

The state grant, ‘Skills Development Fund’, has been put in place to help businesses during the pandemic.

Sally Perez, Cameron County Workforce Solution Public Information Officer, said the grant will also be used as an upskilling program for businesses employees.

“It really helps the business to upscale some of their employees to meet some of their workforce needs,” said Perez.

Perez said that if businesses are approved for the grant, employers don’t have to pay their employees to take the training, which would give employees the chance to grow in different areas.

“And they would need to identify the training that they are looking for, they would need to establish the employees that they want,” said Perez.

The grant is helping businesses like Retama Manor Nursing Center stay afloat, their spokesperson Nan Impink says,

“Finding individuals with a passion for helping others has recently been a challenge.”

They also said their demand for Certified Nursing Assistants has grown since they have been using the grant.

“We have hired 8 new CNAs who are in training through the program. We also have several CNAs who are taking advantage of the program to pursue their LVN license, which is very exciting for our employees,” said Impink.

Perez said the grant is offered to various businesses and all they have to do is apply before the end of July.

For businesses that want to apply for the grant they can find the application on here.