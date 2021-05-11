State Child Exploitation Unit makes noteworthy arrests

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Child Exploitation Unit announced several arrests made last week.

According to state Attorney General Paxton, in San Augustine County, Christopher Scott Tyre was arrested in San Augustine on one count of Promotion of Child Pornography on May 4. This case was received as an NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of an image of child pornography to a social media platform. Investigators seized several items for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit from Tyre’s home. Tyre was booked into the San Augustine County Jail without incident.

The following day in Bexar County, Joe Anthony Salinas was arrested in San Antonio on May 5. He was charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Promotion of Child Pornography, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, and Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact. This case was received as an NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to a social media account, with the potential of a live victim. Investigators searched Salinas’ home and found clothing from a child pornography image. Several items were seized from the home for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. Salinas was transferred to the Bexar County Jail without incident.

In Bexar County, Omahar Aranda was arrested in San Antonio on May 3. Aranda had outstanding warrants for two counts of Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact issued by the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made with the help of the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio, said the news release.

In Tarrant County, Robert Alan Holtsclaw was arrested in Fort Worth on May 6. Holtsclaw had an outstanding warrant for Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact issued by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.