43 undocumented immigrants found in stash house in RGC, CBP says

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says a stash house was discovered in Starr County Monday evening.

According a news release, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents received information of a residence in Rio Grande City, Texas, being used as a human smuggling stash house.

Agents working in collaboration with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the location. Upon arrival and entry, agents and officers discovered 43 undocumented immigrants.

Agents said the individuals were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Among the group were five unaccompanied juveniles. The people were found in cramped conditions, inflatable beds were setup in the garage where multiple subjects were forced to sleep, according to the release.

CBP says that the amount of strangers confined to one area, and the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), can potentially lead to a super spreader situation for COVID-19.

Border Patrol said they processed the case and subjects accordingly.

