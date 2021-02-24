Starr County will open registration for vaccine clinics in La Grulla, Rio Grande City, and Roma

Syringes are pictured on a table as volunteers learn how to administer an injection during a vaccinator training day lesson ran by the St John’s Ambulance in Canary Wharf, east London, on January 30, 2021. – In a skyscraper in London, around 100 people, most of them without medical qualifications, are training to handle a syringe. They are preparing to join the army of volunteers deployed throughout the United Kingdom to vaccinate against the coronavirus on the chain. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Starr County is getting thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to distribute to its residents.

According to Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, the county has received 3200 vaccines that it will administer over the next few days.

Judge Vera states that vaccine clinics will be held in La Grulla, Rio Grande City, and Roma.

“We will be focusing on Tiers 1A, 1B, school personnel, & home health clients,” Vera said in a Facebook post.

Registration for these clinics will be open for eligible recipients to apply for the vaccine. However, at this time a registration link is not available.