HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Starr County will distribute 1,000 first-doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, April 14.

Vaccines will be distributed at Rio Grande City High School from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a first come first serve basis.

The clinic will also have second doses available for those that received their first Moderna dose on March 10.

Starr County is requiring patients to bring a Texas I.D. and must be a county resident.