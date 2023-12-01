RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

Audelio Rios/ Starr County Sheriff’s Office

Audelio Rios, 31, is wanted as the second suspect for the burglary of Los Padrinos Drive Thru, located on FM 755 / Orchid Street.

Authorities describe Rios as a 5’5 man weighing about 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He is being charged with burglary of a building and assault on a public servant.

Anyone with information on Rios’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 487-5571.