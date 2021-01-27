Starr County receives 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines, distribution set for Saturday

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Rio Grande City, Texas (KVEO)—Starr County has received 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to Starr County Judge Eloy Vera.

On Wed. afternoon Gov. Greg Abbott announced Starr County will be part of a State mobile vaccine pilot program to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas around Texas.

Texas National Guard teams are prepared to begin vaccinations on Thursday, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management is actively working with county officials to schedule their deployment, according to Abbott.

Judge Vera said county officials have been preparing for the distribution. Two weeks ago, the county told its residents to pre-register on the county’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline telephone number (956)716-8155 or online.

“A total of 5,000 residents registered and since we were given 1,000 doses, we are going to call the first 1,000 people who registered.” said Vera.

Vera added the county is expecting more doses by next week and continues to be in constant communication with state officials.

The distribution for Starr County residents will take place on Saturday, for the first 1,000 who registered two weeks ago. County officials will personally call people and give them the time and place to get their vaccine Thursday, according to Vera.

Vera said the Texas National Guard will visit Sherman County Thursday.

“Everyone will get their vaccine. We will continue to pre-register people as we go along.” said Vera.

The counties included in the test pilot program are DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr.